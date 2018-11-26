How to watch Houston vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston Texans (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)

Current records: Houston 7-3; Tennessee 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, Houston is heading back home. They will square off against Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Houston have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Houston might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. Last Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Washington 23-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

As for Tennessee, they have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.78 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-38 punch to the gut against Indianapolis. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 3-24.

The last time the two teams met, Houston were close but not close enough as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium, Texas

NRG Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.98

Prediction

The Texans are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Titans.

This season, Houston are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 6-4-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Houston have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.