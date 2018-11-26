How to watch Houston vs. Tennessee: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texans vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Houston Texans (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: Houston 7-3; Tennessee 5-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, Houston is heading back home. They will square off against Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Houston have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Houston might be getting used to good results now that the team has seven wins in a row. Last Sunday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Washington 23-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.
As for Tennessee, they have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.78 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last week. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-38 punch to the gut against Indianapolis. Tennessee were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 3-24.
The last time the two teams met, Houston were close but not close enough as they fell 17-20 to Tennessee. Maybe Houston will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.98
Prediction
The Texans are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Titans.
This season, Houston are 4-5-1 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 6-4-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Texans slightly, as the game opened with the Texans as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Houston have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee.
- 2018 - Tennessee Titans 20 vs. Houston Texans 17
- 2017 - Tennessee Titans 24 vs. Houston Texans 13
- 2017 - Houston Texans 57 vs. Tennessee Titans 14
- 2016 - Tennessee Titans 24 vs. Houston Texans 17
- 2016 - Houston Texans 27 vs. Tennessee Titans 20
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 6 vs. Houston Texans 34
- 2015 - Houston Texans 20 vs. Tennessee Titans 6
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mayfield and Browns need to grow up
Raja Bell would have liked to see some more grace from Mayfield after the win
-
Mike McCarthy: 'I need to coach better'
The Packers' playoff hopes are looking more than a little grim
-
Texans vs. Titans statistics to know
Everything you need to know as AFC South foes battle it out on Monday night
-
QB Stock Watch: Haskins on the rise
The Ohio State quarterback has flourished in his first year as the starter and went bonkers...
-
Jaguars fire OC Nathaniel Hackett
Jacksonville's offense has been hard to watch all season
-
Bills troll Jalen Ramsey after Jags loss
The Bills have won two-straight games while the Jaguars have dropped seven in a row