Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Green Bay

Current Records: Tennessee 6-3; Green Bay 4-6

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers will play host again and welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lambeau Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 28-14 deficit. Green Bay's WR Christian Watson was one of the most active players for the team, catching four passes for three TDs and 107 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Aaron Rodgers' 58-yard TD bomb to Watson in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Tennessee beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Titans was WR Nick Westbrook, who caught five passes for two TDs and 119 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Westbrook has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Denver's offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson six times for a total loss of 38 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

The wins brought Green Bay up to 4-6 and Tennessee to 6-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Packers come into the game boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 190.2. As for the Titans, they enter the matchup with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay and Tennessee both have one win in their last two games.