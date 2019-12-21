How to watch Patriots vs. Bills: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ New England

Current Records: Buffalo 10-4; New England 11-3

What to Know

Get ready for an AFC East battle as the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (New England 12.93, Buffalo 15.86), so any points scored will be well earned.

New England was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Cincinnati Bengals last week as they made off with a 34-13 win. The score was close at the half, but the Patriots pulled away in the second half with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo was able to grind out a solid victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, winning 17-10. No one had a big game offensively for Buffalo, but QB Josh Allen led the way with two touchdowns.

The Bills' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past Pittsburgh's offensive line for a total of four sacks. Leading the way was DT Jordan Phillips and his two sacks.

Their wins bumped the Patriots to 11-3 and the Bills to 10-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 16 on the season. As for the Bills, they enter the game with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 37

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England have won eight out of their last nine games against Buffalo.