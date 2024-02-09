Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and businessman Usher will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The eight-time Grammy Award winner will hit the stage after two quarters of football on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game, as well as all performances, will be broadcasted on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ with a family-oriented broadcast on Nickelodeon.

Usher has sold over 80 million records in his career, has nine No. 1 singles and has earned 34 ASCAP Awards, nine Soul Train Music Awards, eight American Music Awards and is the fifth-most awarded artist at the Billboard Music Awards, with 18 wins.

He has been in multiple movies, including Hustlers, Muppets Most Wanted and She's All That. His television career includes The Twilight Zone, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, American Idol, X Factor, The Voice and Sesame Street.

Usher has also had many successful collaborations, including: Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Ludacris, Pitbull, P. Diddy and many more. Might we expect one or more of these artists to show up on stage at halftime in Vegas? It's Vegas and the Super Bowl, so it could happen.

Usher has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for charity and founded a nonprofit in 1999 called Usher's New Look, which has a goal of improving the lives of disadvantaged children.

Following the NFL's announcement that Usher would be the performer, the singer expressed his gratitude and excitement for the show.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music, called Usher an "icon," saying his music has "left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career."

The halftime show is historically the most-watched musical performance of the year. The show will be produced by DPS, Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will be the director.

Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon | Stream: CBS broadcast on Paramount+

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS and will be streaming Paramount+ with an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon. This is the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, the CBS broadcast and the family friendly one on Nickelodeon.