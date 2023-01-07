Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Tennessee 7-9; Jacksonville 8-8
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an AFC South battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
A well-balanced attack led Jacksonville over the Houston Texans every single quarter on their way to victory this past Sunday. Jacksonville was the clear victor by a 31-3 margin over Houston. With Jacksonville ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the contest was all but over already. Their RB Travis Etienne looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 108 yards on nine carries. That touchdown -- a 62-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.
Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday, falling 27-13. QB Joshua Dobbs wasn't much of a difference maker for the Titans; Dobbs threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
The Jaguars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 8-8 while Tennessee's loss dropped them down to 7-9. We'll find out if Jacksonville can add another positive mark to their record or if Tennessee can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Jacksonville's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Jacksonville.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 36 vs. Tennessee 22
- Dec 12, 2021 - Tennessee 20 vs. Jacksonville 0
- Oct 10, 2021 - Tennessee 37 vs. Jacksonville 19
- Dec 13, 2020 - Tennessee 31 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 20, 2020 - Tennessee 33 vs. Jacksonville 30
- Nov 24, 2019 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 20
- Sep 19, 2019 - Jacksonville 20 vs. Tennessee 7
- Dec 06, 2018 - Tennessee 30 vs. Jacksonville 9
- Sep 23, 2018 - Tennessee 9 vs. Jacksonville 6
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tennessee 15 vs. Jacksonville 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Tennessee 37 vs. Jacksonville 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Jacksonville 38 vs. Tennessee 17
- Oct 27, 2016 - Tennessee 36 vs. Jacksonville 22
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tennessee 42 vs. Jacksonville 39
- Nov 19, 2015 - Jacksonville 19 vs. Tennessee 13