Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ New York

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-5; New York 0-11

What to Know

The New York Jets have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at MetLife Stadium. New York staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Jets received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 20-3 to the Miami Dolphins. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 197 yards passing.

The New York defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, a win for Las Vegas just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Atlanta Falcons on the road and fell 43-6. Las Vegas was down 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Series History

Las Vegas have won two out of their last three games against New York.