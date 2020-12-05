Who's Playing
Las Vegas @ New York
Current Records: Las Vegas 6-5; New York 0-11
What to Know
The New York Jets have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at MetLife Stadium. New York staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.
The Jets received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 20-3 to the Miami Dolphins. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 197 yards passing.
The New York defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.
Meanwhile, a win for Las Vegas just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Atlanta Falcons on the road and fell 43-6. Las Vegas was down 30-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Las Vegas have won two out of their last three games against New York.
- Nov 24, 2019 - New York 34 vs. Las Vegas 3
- Sep 17, 2017 - Las Vegas 45 vs. New York 20
- Nov 01, 2015 - Las Vegas 34 vs. New York 20