LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend implicates Bills RB in assault, offers $40k for information

Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, told the media in a press conference Friday that she believes McCoy was involved in the setup of her assault over the summer, and that she has upped her reward for any information relating to the case to $40,000.

"The LeSean McCoy that I know behind closed doors is different than the LeSean McCoy in front of the cameras," Cordon said, as reported by USA Today. "This attack was about ... jewelry that LeSean expressed he wanted back from me weeks before the attack."

Cordon was robbed and assaulted while staying at McCoy's Georgia home in July, and she told police at that time she thought McCoy "set me up" after the running back demanded $133,000 worth of jewelry from her amid a breakup. McCoy deemed the allegations "baseless and offensive" shortly afterward, but Cordon filed a court complaint in August and reiterated her concerns on Friday.

"Every day I live my life in fear, not knowing if I'm walking past the man who savagely attacked me," she said. "LeSean said that he was going to deal with all of this after his season. I don't have that option. I have to deal with this every day. He's not helping. He's not giving up any information with the security cameras that we have asked. He simply is -- I don't know. I don't know what he's doing."

Earlier this week, Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of McCoy's son, provided an affidavit that was included in Cordon's case, per USA Today. That affidavit alleged separate abuse from McCoy -- that their son would "often come home with bruises" after spending time with McCoy. And Cordon said Friday that Maisonet is not the only woman to back suggestions of an abusive history, with other women contacting her to recount "aggressive behavior towards them and towards his child."

While the NFL has publicly acknowledged it is investigating the July incident, McCoy has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying as recently as Tuesday that allegations of abuse and of involvement in the summer assault are inaccurate, as USA Today noted:

"The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive," McCoy said in the statement. "I have a loving and close knit relationship with my son. That young boy is my whole life. With a custody case coming up in November, I can see why these false allegations are surfacing."

In the meantime, Cordon is offering $40,000 for details about her assault after initially offering $20,000.

This isn't the first time McCoy has been under a legal spotlight. In May 2013, before he was traded to the Bills by the Philadelphia Eagles, the six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was investigated by police after he allegedly had a woman assaulted and removed from a nightclub party bus after the woman complained about McCoy spraying her and 15 other women with water.