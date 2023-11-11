Veterans Day is a chance show our appreciation for those who continue to defend our freedoms. For Aidan Hutchinson, it's also a chance to continue to honor the legacy of his great grandfather, who was a World World II veteran.

The Detroit Lions' star pass-rusher continues to wear the dog tags of his great grandfather, Joseph Bermardi, who was part of Merrill's Marauders, a special operations jungle warfare unit that became known for its deep penetration -- often outnumbered -- behind Japanese lines. A book and a movie were later made chronicling their exploits.

"I couldn't really grow up with him; he died when I was very young," Hutchinson said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "My middle name, I'm named after him. He's a very influential figure in our family. Came over from Switzerland and really made his mark on the world. I'm just very grateful to have him in my life. I still wear his dog tags.

"He was a really great guy," Hutchinson continued. "His service to the military and to the county is so appreciated. There's only so much you can do to really highlight his journey, and that's why I like to do things like this."

Hutchinson was alluding to his work with USAA and its mission to connect with veterans this Veterans Day. USAA is encouraging others to reach out, ask engaging questions and actively listen while showing veterans our appreciation for their service.

Through USAA, Hutchinson got the chance to meet and talk with United States Air Force veteran Patrick Fitzhugh. Hutchinson and Fitzhugh are hoping many others will have conversations like the one they shared this Veterans Day and every day.

"Just encouraging Americans to go beyond thanks in order to honor veterans," Hutchinson said. "Really, just by having deeper conversations."