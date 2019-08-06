Lions reportedly sign Joe Dahl to two-year extension as he battles to be starter on offensive line
Dahl is currently entrenched in one of the Lions' biggest training camp position battles
Joe Dahl received a vote of confidence Tuesday while continuing his battle to earn the job as the Detroit Lions' starting left guard. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Dahl has come to terms on a two-year extension with the Lions that will keep him in Detroit through the 2021 season.
Dahl, the 151st overall pick in the 2016 draft, played in a career-high 10 games during the 2018 season, receiving one start. He received a career-high three starts the previous season despite playing in just six games. In three seasons in Detroit, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman out of Washington State has appeared in 22 regular season games and has four career starts to his credit.
Dahl is currently entrenched in one of the Lions' most competitive training camp position battles. He is directly competing against Kenny Wiggins, an eight-year veteran with 35 career starts under his belt. Wiggins is currently ahead of Dahl in the Lions' first depth chart of training camp.
Detroit, 9-7 during Jim Caldwell's final season in 2017, sputtered to a 6-10 in 2018, the first year with Matt Patricia at the helm. The Lions' woeful offense was among the reasons for the team's regression in 2018, as Detroit finished 25th in the league in scoring, 23rd in rushing, 20th in passing, 25th in third down efficiency and 24th in red zone efficiency.
The Lions made several moves this offseason with the hope of improving their offense for 2019. Along with the free agent signings of tight end Jesse James and receiver Danny Amendola, Detroit spent their first round pick on T.J. Hockenson, who was largely regarded as the best tight end in this year's draft.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reich: Sheard feeling good after surgery
The Colts' starting defensive end's timetable for return is undetermined
-
Rodgers not a fan of joint practices
The Packers and Texans had some heated joint practices, and Rodgers isn't a fan
-
Beckham is having a strong training camp
Beckham is strengthening his rapport with Baker Mayfield and learning all WR positions in his...
-
Brown misses practice with foot trouble
The new Raiders WR1 continues to have foot trouble
-
Bills' McCoy: I've been told I'm the guy
McCoy struggled to a career-low 3.2 yards per carry in 2018 but is hoping for a bounce-back...
-
Falcons QB Kurt Benkert headed to IR
Benkert will miss time with a toe injury he sustained in the Hall of Fame Game