Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Las Vegas 1-2, Los Angeles 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Chargers are heading back home. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Chargers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Chargers beat the Vikings 28-24. The over/under was set at 52.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant signal callers against one another in Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins. Herbert had a solid game and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while completing 85.1% of his passes. Meanwhile, Cousins did his best for the losing side, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Las Vegas last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell to the Steelers 23-18.

The losing side was boosted by Davante Adams, who picked up 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With Los Angeles' victory and Las Vegas' loss, both teams now sport identical 1-2 records.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' match: The Chargers have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game. It's a different story for the Raiders, though, as they've been averaging only 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles came up short against Las Vegas when the teams last played last December, falling 27-20. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Adams, who picked up 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Now that the Chargers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Las Vegas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.