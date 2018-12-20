N.Y. Jets vs. Green Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York Jets (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)

Current records: N.Y. Jets 4-10; Green Bay 5-8-1

What to Know

Green Bay will square off against the Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Green Bay don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The last time they met, Green Bay were the 24-23 winner over Chicago. This time around? They had no such luck. Green Bay took a 17-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. Green Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Jamaal Williams, who rushed for 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

The Jets came within a touchdown against Houston last Saturday, but wound up with a 22-29 loss.

The contest is expected to be a close one, with Green Bay going off at just a 3-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hits the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Packers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, N.Y. Jets are 5-8-1 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 5-8-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 46.5

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.