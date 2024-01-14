NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 continues on Sunday with two contests. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with top options such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for NFL DFS lineups. With four teams with capable offenses in action on Sunday, what's the best way for daily Fantasy football players to form an NFL DFS strategy?

A look at the totals for each game suggest there will be plenty of offense. Cowboys vs. Packers is 50.5 in the latest NFL odds, while Rams vs. Lions is 52.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb ($9,000 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Lamb hauled in all 13 of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-10 win over the Commanders in the final game of the season. The 24-year-old averaged 147.7 receiving yards per game over his final three contests with at least one touchdown in each game. Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135), was second in yards (1,749 yards) and third in touchdowns (12) this year.

Lamb was the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy football in total points and on a points-per-game basis. He was the most targeted player in the NFL this season and had double-digit targets in each of his final six games. Lamb averaged 15 targets over the final two games as he and Dak Prescott established one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL this season. McClure expects more of the same steady production from Lamb at home against the Packers this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,000 on FanDuel). Jones has rushed for more than 110 yards in each of his last three games, including totaling 141 total yards in a 17-9 win over the Bears last week. Jones is averaging 119.3 rushing yards over his last three contests while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Jones played a season-high 82% of the snaps in a must-win game for the Packers last week. AJ Dillon is only averaging 3.4 yards per carry this season compared to Jones' 4.6 yards per attempt and Dillon is doubtful with a neck and thumb injury. The Packers have been riding Jones' hot hand over the last few weeks and in a win-or-go-home scenario, expect Green Bay to do the same. Jones had 116 total yards in his last postseason game with the Packers two seasons ago and he's a safe add for NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

