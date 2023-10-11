The Denver Broncos will face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football, entering with a 1-4 record. The Broncos are 11th in the NFL in scoring at 24.2 points per game, an improvement from finishing last at 16.9 points per game last year. However, the Broncos are allowing the most points in the NFL (36.2 points per game) to open the year. The over/under is 47 points in the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, so will Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have slate-breaking performances for NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? The NFL DFS player pool also features pass-catchers like Travis Kelce, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, so should you include any of them in your NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. The rookie receiver has 10 receptions on 12 targets for 246 yards and a touchdown over his first five NFL games. He has been the definition of a big-play receiver this season and leads the NFL in yards per reception (24.6). Mims had a 60-yard touchdown reception and another 53-yard reception in a 113-yard performance against Washington in Week 2.

His big-play ability was cemented well before he tossed on a Broncos uniform. Mims averaged 20.1 yards per reception, the third-highest in college football, last year at Oklahoma. He totaled 1,083 yards on 54 receptions and six touchdowns last year as a junior. The vertical threat averaged 19.5 yards per reception over his three-year college career, including 22.0 yards per catch as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11 receiver ran the fifth-fastest time at the NFL Combine (4.38 seconds) en route to being selected No. 62 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He won't break the bank and his upside could make him the perfect option for NFL DFS lineups for those spending up on Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, or Russell Wilson.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The Broncos have surrendered the most Fantasy points to running backs to begin the 2023 NFL season. They've allowed individual 100-yard rushers in their last three contests and are allowing 187.6 rushing yards per game, 32 yards more than the next-highest team this season.

Most of the attention and praise is focused on the Chiefs' passing game, led by Patrick Mahomes, but they've been one of the most efficient rushing teams in the NFL. Kansas City was tied for ninth in yards per rush (4.7 yards) last season. The Chiefs are tied for seventh this year at 4.5 yards per carry and Pacheco has been taking the bulk of the carries. The second-year running back is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season and played 39 snaps (59%) last week. The week before, he played 42 snaps (60%) and has more than twice as many as the next-highest running back over the last two weeks. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

