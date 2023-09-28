Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had his first chance to show he can be a workhorse last week. With David Montgomery (thigh) out, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft rushed for 80 yards on 17 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per rush. Montgomery's status for Thursday Night Football as the Lions play at the Packers to begin the Week 4 NFL schedule is one to monitor when building NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Teams don't invest high capital in running backs in the NFL Draft without reason, so the Lions clearly want to maximize Gibbs. But when Montgomery was healthy, Gibbs was held to 19 snaps in Week 1, limiting his upside in NFL DFS stacks.

Last week, Gibbs played 60% of snaps (42 of 70) to boost his value among the potential NFL DFS picks. The Packers are in a similar situation as Aaron Jones (hamstring) missed the last two games, so that's another situation to monitor before finalizing your NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Lions vs. Packers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The 28-year-old found the career resurgence he needed in Detroit, throwing for 4,438 yards last season, the sixth-most in the NFL. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (819) this season and has thrown for at least 240 yards with a score in each game.

The eight-year veteran is sixth in completion percentage (69.9%) and third in yards per attempt (8.0) this season. He's maximized his opportunities with an improved playmaking core, highlighted by tight end Sam LaPorta. The Lions selected LaPorta in the second round (No. 34 overall) in the 2023 NFL and he was utilized heavily last week. LaPorta had eight receptions on 11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. Goff has the luxury of one of the best receivers in the NFL in Amon-Ra St. Brown, but now adding a tight end like LaPorta, the Packers may struggle to contain Goff and the Lions' offense on Thursday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers receiver Jayden Reed. Green Bay has played without its presumed No. 1 receiver in Christian Watson (hamstring) all season, which has provided opportunities for others to produce. Reed, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has taken advantage of those chances and is tied for the team lead in targets (20) with Romeo Doubs and leads Green Bay in receiving yards (148).

Reed had all three of his receptions as a part of Green Bay's 18-point fourth quarter in an 18-17 comeback victory over the Saints last week. He had a pivotal 30-yard, over-the-shoulder, diving catch in the fourth quarter in the Packers' winning drive. Jordan Love has shown confidence in Reed in the biggest moments and the Packers should have opportunities to throw the ball on Thursday. The Lions allowed the second-most yards per attempt (7.5 yards) last season and the third-most passing yards in the NFL last year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.