The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in a crucial AFC North divisional contest on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 11 NFL schedule. Both teams are coming off tough losses. The Ravens fell to the Browns, 33-31, after a Dustin Hopkins 40-yard field goal as time expired. The Bengals lost to the Texans, 30-27, after Matt Ammendola kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired. Will either team have a hangover effect on Thursday Night Football? That may be something to be mindful of when forming your NFL DFS strategy.

Both teams had offensive success last week, which bodes well for those forming NFL DFS lineups. With star power on both sides with Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow at quarterback with Mark Andrews and Ja'Marr Chase as elite pass-catching options, who are the right players to include in your NFL DFS picks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The 23-year-old was battling a back injury that was so severe it was unknown until warmups whether he'd suit up last week. You certainly wouldn't have known that based on his performance, as Chase had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. He did play a season-low 84% of snaps, but he still finished as one of the highest-scoring receivers for NFL DFS picks on the week.

Chase leads the NFL in targets (99) and is fourth in receptions (69) as Joe Burrow's unquestioned favorite option. Tee Higgins (hamstring) is reportedly unlikely to play on TNF, opening up even more targets for the 6-foot pass-catcher. Chase is tied for seventh in receiving yards (821) and has four games of at least 100 yards. He comes at a heavy price, but Chase is worth it and should be featured in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. The three-time Pro Bowler is as consistent as it comes for the Ravens' offense, recording at least 40 yards in eight of nine games this season. Andrews has 43 receptions on 59 targets for 521 yards this year, ranking second on the Ravens in all three statistics. He's Lamar Jackson's top option in the red zone, leading Baltimore with six touchdown receptions.

Andrews has some of his best performances against the Bengals. The 28-year-old is averaging 86.3 yards over his last three games against Cincinnati, scoring a touchdown in the last three contests. Andrews had five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals earlier in the season and Cincinnati is allowing the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Ravens

