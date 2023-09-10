The Week 1 NFL schedule has arrived, with a 14-game slate making up Sunday's NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Baltimore is the heaviest favorite of the day, with the Ravens expected to beat Houston by around 10 points in the NFL odds. However, that game also features one of the week's lowest totals, so Baltimore's offense is not necessarily expected to put up huge numbers. Should you include players like Lamar Jackson and Rashod Bateman in your Week 1 NFL DFS lineups?

Jackson is coming off an injury-shortened season, making him a tricky player to include in NFL DFS strategy. How should you approach players who are coming off injuries in your Week 1 NFL DFS contests?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 1

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 1 is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson at $8,800 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. The 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year is coming off a season in which he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. He was the youngest player in NFL history to lead the league in receptions and receiving yards and is in uncharted waters over his first three seasons.

Jefferson's 324 receptions for 4,825 yards are both NFL records over a player's first three years and he has three games to become the fastest player in history to 5,000 receiving yards. He'll take on a Buccaneers defense that ranked 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (29) and Jefferson had nine games in which he produced at least 22 points on FanDuel and DraftKings last year.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel. There were questions about Hill after he moved from Kansas City to Miami, but he responded with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and nine total touchdowns last season. He led the league in deep targets and had five weeks with 140 or more receiving yards.

Hill opens the season against a Chargers defense that finished in the bottom half of the NFL in yards allowed per game (346.1) last season. He has gone over 80 receiving yards in three of his last four games against Los Angeles, scoring touchdowns in all three of those outings. There is no reason to expect a slow start from Hill on Sunday, as he has averaged 109.2 receiving yards in Week 1 over the last six seasons. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 1

