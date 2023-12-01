Several teams who played on Thanksgiving get the luxury of a mini-bye entering Week 13, and extra rest could be beneficial for utilizing them in NFL DFS lineups. Perhaps creating NFL DFS stacks with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel has promise after they both scored last week, or you could go with the Detroit rookie tandem of Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs. Meanwhile, Sam Howell leads the league in passing yards, and making him one of your Week 13 NFL DFS picks would allow more cap space to be used at other positions.

You could also save in rostering running back Brian Robinson Jr. since he wouldn't do too much damage to your NFL DFS salary cap. He ranks fourth in Fantasy points at running back, but isn't among the top 12 most expensive options on FanDuel or DraftKings. Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Week 13 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 13 is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. After rushing for 114 yards and two scores last week, McCaffrey has created the highest of Fantasy floors over the last 20 games. During that span, he's either scored a touchdown or gained 100-plus scrimmage yards every time he's taken the field, including the postseason.

That includes 106 total yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, as San Francisco has a rematch with the Eagles on Sunday. That performance came despite the Niners having zero threat of a passing game and the Eagles loading the box to defend McCaffrey. Philly allowed 167 scrimmage yards to Buffalo's RBs last week and 126 yards to Kansas City's the prior week. Neither of those teams feature running backs as much as San Francisco does, so you can see why McClure is high on him for Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns tight end David Njoku at $4,100 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. After a slow start to the year, Njoku has come on strong and has six straight games with either a touchdown or 50-plus receiving yards. He ranks sixth among tight ends in Fantasy points over this stretch and has averaged 11 targets over his last three games.

Njoku averaged just 35.2 receiving yards per game when Deshaun Watson was the primary QB for Cleveland, as opposed to 52.3 yards with his backups. So, the tight end should be in good hands no matter who is under center come Sunday. He also has an advantageous matchup versus the Rams, who have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to tight ends in 2023, including five TDs to the position. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

