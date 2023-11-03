There are consensus top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 at several positions on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews are the most expensive players at their respective positions in the NFL DFS player pool. However, at quarterback, Jalen Hurts is the priciest on FanDuel, while Lamar Jackson will set your NFL DFS salary cap back the most on DraftKings. Using any combination of these players as Week 9 NFL DFS picks would inevitably force you to look for bargains elsewhere to balance your NFL DFS lineups.

If neither Jackson nor Hurts seems appealing at their high price tags, then you could save cap space by using Mac Jones at quarterback. He faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2023. He could be a high-value selection from the NFL DFS player pool since he's not among the 15 most expensive quarterbacks on either site. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 9 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. He's averaging nearly 86 scrimmage yards per game, while his 19.1 touches per game for the NFL's second-highest scoring team make him a valuable play.

Dallas takes on Philadelphia on Sunday, and Pollard had 80 total yards in his last game versus Philly. The Eagles have been stout versus the run this year, but running backs have found success through the air against them. Last week, the Washington duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined for 121 scrimmage yards against Philadelphia, and since Pollard doesn't split touches with any other Dallas back, he has a chance to reach that level of production himself.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. The rookie is on pace for over 1,000 total yards this season and leads Baltimore in targets (61), receptions (44) and receiving yards (461). He has a high Fantasy floor and has had at least 45 receiving yards in all but one game.

On Sunday, he faces a Seahawks defense that's allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Seattle is vulnerable between the 20s and in the redzone. Through seven games this season, it has allowed seven receivers to produce at least 80 yards, in addition to giving up eight touchdowns to wideouts alone. Given Flowers' hierarchy in Baltimore's passing game, he has a strong chance at hitting at least one of those thresholds. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday?