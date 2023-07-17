The work never seems to end in the NFL player evaluation world, which means front offices have already turned their attention toward the upcoming college football season in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since front offices have already begun to do their homework on 2024 NFL Draft prospects, so have the college all-star showcases in order for their events to have the best possible roster of players to highlight. The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of those such showcase events, and they have released their top 1,000 watch list.
The list is comprised of all-star game eligible college football players, so two of the likely top underclassmen quarterback prospects -- 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year -- are not included. Below, we have highlighted some notable players on the Shrine Bowl's prospect list entering the 2023 college football.
Quarterbacks
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas
- Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Running Backs
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State
- Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi
- Kendall Milton, Georgia
Wide Receivers
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Tight Ends
- Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
- Arik Gilbert, Nebraska
- Erick All, Iowa
- McCallan Castles, Tennessee
- Devin Culp, Washington
Offensive Tackles
- Olu Fashanu, Penn State
- Graham Barton, Duke
- Jonah Monheim, USC
- Javon Foster, Missouri
- Zion Nelson, Miami
Interior Offensive Linemen
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
- Javion Cohen, Miami
- Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
- Zak Zinter, Michigan
Pick Six Newsletter
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Edge Rushers
- Jared Verse, Florida State
- Bralen Trice, Washington
- Chico Bennett Jr., Virginia
- Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
Interior Defensive Line
- Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Fabien Lovett, Florida State
Linebackers
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern
- Jaylan Ford, Texas
- Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State
Cornerbacks
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
- Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois
- Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah
- Ro Torrence, Arizona State
Safeties
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- Greg Brooks Jr., LSU
- Mark Perry, TCU
- Josh Proctor, Ohio State