The work never seems to end in the NFL player evaluation world, which means front offices have already turned their attention toward the upcoming college football season in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since front offices have already begun to do their homework on 2024 NFL Draft prospects, so have the college all-star showcases in order for their events to have the best possible roster of players to highlight. The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of those such showcase events, and they have released their top 1,000 watch list.

The list is comprised of all-star game eligible college football players, so two of the likely top underclassmen quarterback prospects -- 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year -- are not included. Below, we have highlighted some notable players on the Shrine Bowl's prospect list entering the 2023 college football.

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

Running Backs

Blake Corum, Michigan

Trey Benson, Florida State

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Wide Receivers

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Tight Ends

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Arik Gilbert, Nebraska

Erick All, Iowa

McCallan Castles, Tennessee

Devin Culp, Washington

Offensive Tackles

Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Graham Barton, Duke

Jonah Monheim, USC

Javon Foster, Missouri

Zion Nelson, Miami

Interior Offensive Linemen

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Miami

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Zak Zinter, Michigan

Edge Rushers

Jared Verse, Florida State

Bralen Trice, Washington

Chico Bennett Jr., Virginia

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington



Interior Defensive Line

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Fabien Lovett, Florida State

Linebackers

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

Cal Haladay, Michigan State

Cornerbacks

Max Melton, Rutgers

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois

Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Safeties