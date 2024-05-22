Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice reported for full participation in organized team activities this week, even while facing multiple criminal charges stemming from a high-speed car crash that occurred in March. On Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed Rice's status, saying the team is working to help the wideout become better on and off the field.

"It's not just me," Mahomes explained. "I think we try to just do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes. Obviously that (accident) was a big mistake, but you have to learn from it, make sure it doesn't happen again, and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you. And I think he is doing that. But right now, we're just gonna keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path so that he can be a great football player, obviously, but we want him to be a great person, too."

Rice, 24, was arrested in March after a multi-car collision in Dallas. He was later charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, with police alleging Rice was racing other cars with speeds up to 119 miles per hour, as ESPN reported. Rice was also accused of assault after an alleged nightclub incident this spring, but those charges have since been dropped by the alleged victim.

ESPN reported earlier this offseason Rice, a 2023 second-round draft pick who topped 900 receiving yards as a Super Bowl champion rookie, is expected to receive an NFL suspension as a result of his off-field conduct.