Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Green Bay

Current Records: Tennessee 6-3; Green Bay 4-6

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday at Lambeau Field. Tennessee has a defense that allows only 18.67 points per game, so Green Bay's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Titans beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 this past Sunday. Tennessee can attribute much of their success to WR Nick Westbrook, who caught five passes for two TDs and 119 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Westbrook's 63-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.

Tennessee's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Denver's offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson six times for a total loss of 38 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Packers ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 28-14 deficit. Green Bay's WR Christian Watson looked sharp as he caught four passes for three TDs and 107 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Watson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Titans are expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tennessee won their first match against the Packers 47-25 last season, but Green Bay managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Packers are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Green Bay.