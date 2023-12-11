Patrick Mahomes had plenty to say regarding the officials after Kadarius Toney was called on an offensive offsides call that took away the Kansas City Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes did his best to criticize the officials with every question asked in his postgame presser.

One of the biggest reasons Mahomes was upset? Travis Kelce had a legendary play taken away from him due to the penalty.

"That's a Hall of Fame tight end making a Hall of Fame play that won't be shown because we threw a flag for an offensive offside," Mahomes said after the game, via a team transcript. "So it takes away from not only this game and this season but from a legendary career that Travis (Kelce) has had and that hurts me because I know how hard he works for it."

While the lateral from Kelce was an excellent play, Toney was lined up offsides and it is his responsibility to check with the official. Mahomes has no one to blame but Toney on that play, but took out his frustration on the official for calling an obvious call.

Mahomes initially thought the flag was for a defensive offsides, his reasoning being where the flag was thrown. His frustration clearly mounted when Kelce's lateral was brought up again, knowing the play never existed, thanks to a penalty by someone on his own team.

"I mean it's a legendary moment," Mahomes said. "I mean nothing that's not taught, something only a couple people in this world would even think about doing and for him to make that play in that moment making the catch, making a couple dudes miss and throwing the ball up the field to another guy and scoring a touchdown in that moment, I hope they still show it whenever he goes to the Hall of Fame because that was a legendary moment that we didn't really get to witness."