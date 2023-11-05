Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Despite laying an egg in the second and third quarters in Week 8, Seattle still pulled off a 24-20 win against the Cleveland Browns and improved to 5-2 on the season. Baltimore also didn't have their best stuff in Week 8, but the Ravens managed to flock together for a 31-24 win against the Arizona Cardinals their last time out. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is 1 p.m. ET. The Ravens are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ravens vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Seahawks date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Ravens vs. Seahawks time: 1 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Seahawks TV channel: CBS

Ravens vs. Seahawks streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's Ravens vs. Seahawks game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Ravens vs. Seahawks, the model is picking Under 44 total points to be scored. Both teams boast strong offenses, but defense could end up playing a big factor in keeping the score lower in this Week 9 matchup.

The Seahawks will be contending with cross-country travel and a Ravens defense that is ranked second in the league averaging 276.5 total defensive yards allowed. Baltimore also ranks third overall in average passing yards allowed with 176.6, so Smith and the receiving corps will be tested on Sunday.

Jackson is clearly playing some of the best football since his MVP-winning campaign, but he is going up against a Seattle defense that has only allowed eight passing touchdowns. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.