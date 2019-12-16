Saints vs. Colts: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Saints vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ New Orleans
Current Records: Indianapolis 6-7; New Orleans 10-3
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints will meet up at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Indianapolis and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.
It was a hard-fought game, but the Colts had to settle for a 38-35 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. DE Jabaal Sheard (0 points), CB Pierre Desir (0 points), DE Margus Hunt (0 points), SS Clayton Geathers (0 points), WR Zach Pascal (0 points), MLB Anthony Walker (0 points), RB Jordan Wilkins (0 points), OLB Darius Leonard (0 points), DT Denico Autry (0 points), FS Malik Hooker (0 points), RB Marlon Mack (0 points), RB Nyheim Hines (0 points), TE Mo Alie-Cox (0 points), DT Grover Stewart (0 points), P Rigoberto Sanchez (0 points), DB George Odum (0 points), DE Justin Houston (0 points), QB Jacoby Brissett (0 points), TE Jack Doyle (0 points), ILB Bobby Okereke (0 points), WR Parris Campbell (0 points), CB Rock Ya-Sin (0 points), SAF Khari Willis (0 points), DE Tyquan Lewis (0 points), DB Rolan Milligan (0 points), CB Marvell Tell (0 points), WR Marcus Johnson (0 points), G Quenton Nelson (0 points), TE Ross Travis (0 points), K Chase McLaughlin (0 points), and WR Chad Williams (0 points) were the top scorers for Indianapolis. That receiving effort made it the first game that Johnson has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
In almost any game, 46 points would all but guarantee a win. Not in this one. New Orleans fell just short of the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 48-46. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of QB Drew Brees, who passed for five TDs and 349 passing yards on 40 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 138.40.
The Colts are expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. One last thing to keep an eye out for: the Colts hit the right side of the field hard in their last contest, throwing toward the right sideline for 110 yards on 7.86 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Saints' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 921 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 3,465 passing yards allowed.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Saints are a big 9-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2015 - New Orleans 27 vs. Indianapolis 21
-
