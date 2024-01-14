Teams with plenty of playoff history will meet when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card round matchup on Monday after the game's postponement from Sunday. The Steelers (10-7), who are making their 15th postseason appearance since 2001, are looking to post their first playoff win since a divisional playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. The Bills (11-6), who have won four consecutive AFC East titles, are in the NFL playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven years. They have won their last three Wild Card games and are looking to get past the divisional round for the first time since losing the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City in 2020. You can watch the game on CBS and Paramount+.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 10-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Steelers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Steelers.

White, a fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

What's more, White is an incredible 64-30-4 on his last 98 picks involving the Steelers for a profit of over $3,000. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Steelers vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10

Steelers vs. Bills over/under: 37.5 points

Steelers vs. Bills money line: Pittsburgh +391, Buffalo -529

PIT: Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in eight road games this season

BUF: Bills are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Steelers vs. Bills picks: See picks at SportsLine

Steelers vs. Bills live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is led by quarterback Josh Allen, who ranked fourth in the NFL with 4,306 passing yards this season and was tied for fifth with 29 touchdown passes. It was his fourth consecutive 4,000-yard season. He tied the single-season record by a quarterback with 15 rushing touchdowns and is one of two players (Derrick Henry) with six or more rushing TDs in each of the past six seasons. The last time he faced Pittsburgh, Allen passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns. He is 4-1 with 13 touchdowns (11 passing, two rushing) vs. three interceptions with a 104.9 rating in six career home playoff starts. Allen has three or more TDs in three of his past four playoff starts.

Also powering the offense is running back James Cook. He made his first career Pro Bowl after ranking third among running backs with 1,537 scrimmage yards in 2023 and becoming the first Buffalo running back with a 1,500-yard season since LeSean McCoy in 2017. He has 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three of his past four home games. In his last meeting against the Steelers, he had a rushing touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh, which made the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, secured its 20th consecutive non-losing season, the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Among the team leaders is running back Najee Harris. Harris is one of two running backs (Joe Mixon) with 1,200 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons. He is the fifth running back since 2000 with 1,000 or more rushing yards and seven or more rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Harris has a rushing TD in each of his past three games and 120-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past two games.

Another weapon for the Steelers offense is wide receiver George Pickens, who played in all 17 games this year. He set career highs in catches (63), receiving yards (1,140) and receiving TDs (5) this season. He has 125 or more receiving yards in two of his past three games. Pickens had six catches for 83 yards in the last meeting against Buffalo, a 38-3 Bills win on Oct. 9, 2022. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Steelers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Under the point total, but he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Steelers in Monday's AFC Wild-Card matchup, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Steelers spread to back, all from the expert on a 64-30 roll on picks involving Pittsburgh, and find out.