AFC contenders will meet up during the Week 8 NFL schedule when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS and Paramount+. Jacksonville is 5-2 and has built a two-game lead in the AFC South standings. Pittsburgh is tied for second in the AFC North standings at 4-2 and would be the top AFC wild-card team if the season ended today. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville is a two-point road favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Jaguars odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Sign up now to get a free seven-day trial on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan at Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all with a 7-day free trial when you sign up right here.

How to watch Steelers vs. Jaguars

Steelers vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Steelers vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+ (get a free 7-day trial)

Week 8 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Jags vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jaguars vs. Steelers, the model is backing the Steelers to stay within the spread. The Steelers are 4-1 against the spread as underdogs this season and all four of those covers have been outright upsets as well.

George Pickens has emerged as the go-to option in the passing game that the Steelers missed the past several seasons. He has put together a solid 27-500-2 receiving line thus far in 2023. He should be a nightmare matchup against a Jacksonville team that ranks 31st in pass defense.

The model projects that Pickens and Diontae Johnson will combine for nearly 140 yards of receiving, while the Pittsburgh defense holds Trevor Lawrence in check. The Steelers cover in well over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.