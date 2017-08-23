The Jonah Keri Podcast: Lindsay Jones

In this episode: Jonah Keri kicks off NFL season with USA Today football writer Lindsay Jones about the changing NFL; being a national writer based in Denver; John Elway, Tom Brady, and Colin Kaepernick; the upcoming draft and free agency classes; the game in NFL vs. college; race and quarterbacks; activism in NFL and NBA; labor relations in the NFL and MLB; CTE and the future of the game; marijuana; balancing parenthood with constant travel; NFL season predictions; and Lindsay's Life Tips.

