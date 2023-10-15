Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans

Current Records: Baltimore 3-2, Tennessee 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Tennessee Titans at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 15th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

There was early excitement for Baltimore after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Pittsburgh who ended up claiming the real prize. The Ravens took a 17-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Titans also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Colts by a score of 23-16.

Baltimore's defeat dropped their record down to 3-2, while Tennessee's bumped their own down to the opposite: 2-3.

Going forward, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Baltimore is a 4-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 41 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Baltimore.