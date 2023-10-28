Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Philadelphia 6-1, Washington 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Commanders do have the home-field advantage, but the Eagles are expected to win by seven points.

Last Sunday, the Eagles strolled past the Dolphins with points to spare, taking the game 31-17. With that victory, Philadelphia brought their scoring average up to 26.3 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Eagles to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Hurts, who threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. A.J. Brown was another key contributor, picking up 137 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Dolphins to a paltry 244 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Eagles' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Josh Sweat and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 14-7 to the Giants.

Philadelphia's victory was their third straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 6-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 33.0 points per game. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' contest: The Eagles have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 389.3 total yards per game (they're ranked third in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Commanders , though, as they've been averaging only 297.9 per game. Will the Eagles be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Commanders flip the script?

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 7-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.