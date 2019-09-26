Watch Broncos vs. Jaguars: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Denver 0-3-0; Jacksonville 1-2-0
What to Know
Denver will square off against Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Broncos have been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Green Bay last week making it three winless games in a row. Denver fell to Green Bay 27-16. Denver got a solid performance out of RB Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
As for Jacksonville, they had a rough outing against Houston two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Jaguars took their matchup against Tennessee 20-7. Tennessee can consider this payback for the 30-9 loss they dealt the Jaguars the last time the teams encountered one another Dec. of last year.
Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos enter the contest with only 204.70 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the NFL. As for the Jaguars, they rank first in the league when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a solid 3-point favorite against the Jaguars.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 04, 2016 - Denver 20 vs. Jacksonville 10
