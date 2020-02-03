When is Super Bowl 2021: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, streaming info and everything else you need to know
Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, so be sure to mark your calendars now
Super Bowl LIV is minutes away from being finalized and it's never too early to start thinking about next season for all but one team's fanbase. Once that's settled, the NFL and its fans will turn the page toward the 2020 campaign and Super Bowl LV. This far out, there's no clear favorite to make it to the big game, although this year's Super Bowl competitors are two of the three teams tied with the shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when all is said and done.
Circle the date on your calendars now, because it's never to early to start preparing. Below is all the information you need to prepare for next year's Super Bowl.
When is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be played in Tampa Bay, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the fifth Super bowl being hosted in the Tampa area, the first since Super Bowl XLIII in 2009 and the third held at Raymond James Stadium (Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009). This will be the fourth time in league history the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years, and the first time since 2009 and 2010, when Florida hosted the Super Bowl in consecutive years.
How do I watch Super Bowl LV?
Super Bowl LV will be broadcast on CBS, the second time in three seasons the network will host the Super Bowl:
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS All Access
Where can I find more info on the 2021 Super Bowl?
CBSSports.com will have all the latest breaking news you need to know about Super Bowl LV as it develops.
