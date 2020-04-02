Anaheim Ducks owners will pay part-time employees through June 30
Workers will be payed for every postponed event starting April 1
The owners of the Anaheim Ducks announced Thursday that they would be paying their part-time employees for current or future rescheduled, postponed or canceled events through June 30. Through a statement on the team site, Henry and Susan Samueli promised to pay the wages of the 2,100 part-time workers for their sports and event management companies.
The events that these employees staff go beyond just Ducks games, and even beyond the team's arena, Honda Center. This payment promise includes all programs and events at Honda Center as well as each of the nine ice and inline sports facilities, the San Diego Gulls, and JT Schmid's Restaurant and Brewery, according to the team site.
Part-time workers will specifically get paid for every previously scheduled event between April 1 and June 30 that does not occur as scheduled.
"The Samueli family's primary concern is the welfare of their employees," Tim Ryan, President/Chief Executive Officer of Anaheim Arena Management, told NHL.com.
"As a result of their decision, 2,100 dedicated part-time staff members will have one less immediate concern during this significant health crisis. We join them in wishing everybody good health during this unprecedented time."
Players for the Ducks, just like the rest of the NHL, are sitting at home waiting for the league to resume its season. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the decision to pause the season on March 12.
