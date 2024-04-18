Veteran forward Jeff Carter announced his retirement after playing in the Pittsburgh Penguins' final regular-season game of the 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday. The Penguins winger played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Penguins over his 19-year NHL career.

"I'm going to be a dad. You miss a lot being a hockey player, you're in and out in a way," Carter said following Wednesday's game against the New York Islanders. "My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad, and then figure it out from there."

Carter wrapped up his NHL career on a high note as he scored at the 10:56 mark of the third period to tie Wednesday's game at 4-4. Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom ended up scoring less than four minutes later to ultimately give them a 5-4 win.

Following the game, Carter, who was announced as the Third Star of the contest, raised his stick in the air and acknowledged the crowd at UBS Arena.

"It's pretty cool to be part of that experience, when you are around a guy that's just a terrific person, a great teammate," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's been through a lot with these guys. They mean the world to him. And to have an opportunity to be a small part of that, it's a pretty cool experience."

The Penguins ultimately fell short of reaching the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after being eliminated from postseason contention earlier this week. The Washington Capitals secured the final Wild Card spot in the East despite a valiant effort from Pittsburgh down the stretch.

Carter finished his 19-year career with 851 points (442 goals, 409 assists) in 1,321 games.

The veteran forward was originally selected with No. 11 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter ended up winning a pair of Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, as well as helping Canada win a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Following his stellar career with the Kings, the Penguins acquired Carter in April 2021 in exchange for a pair of draft picks. He served as Pittsburgh's third-line center for the majority of his tenure there before being moved to the fourth line in 2023-24.

Carter tallied 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 72 games for the Penguins in his final professional season.