Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been fined $25,000 after criticizing the officiating crew following the team's Game 5 loss against the New York Islanders on Monday. Cassidy had claimed that the Islanders got the benefit of certain calls and hinted that the series hasn't been officiated fairly.

Here's what Cassidy said, via ESPN:

"This is my take on it: We're playing a team that has a very well-respected management and coaching staff. But I think they sell a narrative over there that it's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders. They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we're the same way. And the exact calls that get called on us do not get called on them, and I don't know why"

The Bruins were called for four penalties throughout Monday's Game 5 while the Islanders were whistled for just two. In the series as a whole, each team has received 40 penalty minutes and been handed 13 separate power plays.

The Islanders cashed in on three of their four power play opportunities Monday, which proved to be the difference. The Isles came away with the victory despite the Bruins having a 76-35 shot advantage.

"They've done a great job selling that narrative that they're clean," Cassidy added. "They play a hard brand of hockey. But they commit as many infractions as we do. Trust me. It's [just] a matter of calling them."

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz noted that the Islanders were one of the least-penalized teams in the NHL during the regular season.

"You'll have to ask him about that," Trotz said when asked about the comments. "I just looked at where we ended up during the year -- we were one of the least-penalized teams in the whole league. [So] I don't know what he means by that. You'll have to ask him."

Trotz is correct. New York took just 2.69 penalties per every 60 minutes, while Boston was the third-most penalized team with 3.89 penalties per 60 minutes.