In what feels like it should be a Western Conference Final matchup, the Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The two bona fide contenders will begin what should be an epic battle on Monday, April 22.

The Stars were one of the NHL's best teams from wire to wire. They have star power, and they have depth. Eight players reached the 20-goal mark, including the lethal trio of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. On the back end, stalwart defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads a strong group that also consists of veteran Chis Tanev and budding star Thomas Harley. In net, Jake Oettinger seemed to find his elite form late in the regular season, and that spells trouble for the rest of the playoff field. The Stars are the favorite to emerge from the West for a reason.

As a reward for finishing atop the conference in the regular season, Dallas will get the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Golden Knights had an inconsistent regular season, which was affected by injuries, but now they are getting back to full health at the right time of year. Trade deadline addition Tomas Hertl recently made his debut, and captain Mark Stone is practicing after missing extended time with a lacerated spleen. Everyone knows what Vegas can do when it's at full strength, so this team is not your typical No. 8 seed.

As the Stars and Golden Knights get ready for a rematch of last season's conference final, here is the complete first-round schedule.

Full Stars vs. Golden Knights schedule

Game 1: Monday, April 22 | 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, April 24 | 9:30 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, April 27 | 10:30 p.m. | at VGK | TBS, truTV

Game 4: Monday, April 29 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 3 | TBD | at VGK | TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 5 | TBD | at DAL | TBD

*if necessary