The Carolina Hurricanes will look for the season sweep when they take on the Washington Capitals in a 2023 NHL Stadium Series matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday. The Capitals (28-23-6), fifth in the Metropolitan Division, have lost three in a row. The Hurricanes (36-10-8), first in the division, have won two straight and nine of 10. This will be Carolina's first appearance in the Stadium Series, which began in 2014, while Washington is making its second, but first as a road team. The Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in Annapolis, Md., in 2018. Alex Ovechkin is expected to miss this game for Washington following the death of his father.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes money line: Washington +162, Carolina -195

Capitals vs. Hurricanes over/under: 5.5 goals

Capitals vs. Hurricanes puck line: Carolina -1.5 (+135)

WAS: The Capitals are 7-3 in their last 10 games against Metropolitan Division teams

CAR: The Hurricanes are 26-7 in their last 33 contests overall

Why you should back the Capitals

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov is second on the team in scoring with nine goals and 36 assists for 45 points. Kuznetsov has also been effective on the power play, scoring five goals, while assisting on a team-high 12 others. He has been red hot of late, scoring three goals and adding an assist over the past five games. He is coming off a goal in the 6-3 loss to Florida on Thursday.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper, coming off a Stanley Cup win with Colorado last year, has been solid for Washington. He has a 2.63 GAA and a .914 save percentage, and a big game from him could certainly help Washington pull off the upset.

Why you should back the Hurricanes

Center Sebastian Aho leads Carolina with 24 goals and 48 points, and is a plus-9 this season. He is coming off a big night against Montreal on Thursday, scoring a goal and adding an assist. The 25-year-old from Finland, has logged three goals and an assist over the past five games. He has registered two hat tricks on the year, including a three-goal performance in a 5-2 win at New York against the Islanders on Jan. 21.

Also helping power the Hurricanes is center Martin Necas. In 54 games on the season, he has registered 21 goals and 27 assists, and is tied for the team lead with 48 points. The 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, has scored two or more points 12 times, including two games with three points. He scored two goals in a 5-4 overtime win over San Jose on Jan. 27.

