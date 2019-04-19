Detroit Red Wings officially name Steve Yzerman new general manager

Steve Yzerman is going back to Detroit. The Red Wings legend and former Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Yzerman was named general manager of the Red Wings in a press conference on Friday, flanked by Chris Ilitch and Ken Holland.

Yzerman was the Lightning's general manager from 2010 until the end of last year. He abruptly stepped down before this regular season began. Tampa Bay made the playoffs five times under Yzerman's supervision, which does not include this year's shockingly early exit. They made the Stanley Cup Finals once with Yzerman at the helm, where they lost to the Blackhawks in six games.

Yzerman will take over a Red Wings team that is in the midst of a rebuild and has missed the playoffs for the past three seasons. Detroit's rebuild began when it had its 25-season postseason streak snapped after the 2015-16 campaign. It's now up to Yzerman to come in and bring franchise back the glory.

What the regime change means for Ken Holland's future in NHL front offices is unknown right now. Holland had served as the Wings' GM since 1997. According to Darren Dreger, Holland has been contacted by the likes of the Oilers and the unnamed Seattle expansion team. For the time being he's expected to retain his role of senior vice president with Detroit. Holland and head coach Jeff Blashill signed two-year extensions with the Red Wings before the end of last season.

This past season, the Red Wings went 32-40-10. Dylan Larkin looked returned to form after a lackluster 2016 season, notching a career-high 73 points -- 32 of which came on goals. Larkin is under contract until the 2023 season. All of the Wings' top five scorers were under 30 last year, with Gustav Nyquist -- who was traded to the Sharks mid-season -- as the only outlier. Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha make up the Red Wings' key core, and they have another lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

Yzerman will also inherit some of Holland's bemoaned legacy contracts, including those of Justin Abdelkader (free agent in 2023), Danny DeKeyser (free agent in 2022) and Darren Helm (free agent in 2021).

The Lightning's current roster was constructed by Yzerman. He stepped down before the season began, but he is the architect of the team that had historic regular season success, setting a modern wins record with 62 before the were swept out of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In his time with the Red Wings as a player, Yzerman, who was the team captain for two decades, won three Stanley Cups and is one of the most celebrated players in franchise history.

Detroit has spent the past three seasons in mediocrity, and hope Yzerman can set the team straight. His hiring puts pressure on the Rangers, who had a pipe dream of landing Yzerman to complete their rebuild.

Yzerman's return will be heralded in Detroit, and now he'll face more pressure as a front office member than he ever has. He was most praised in Tampa for his ability to come out on top in trades. The Red Wings may not be in a position to fleece teams in trades just yet, but Yzerman has a window to get to that point and create a roster he thinks will succeed.