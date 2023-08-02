The Anaheim Ducks and star winger Troy Terry have avoided arbitration. The Ducks announced they have signed Terry to a seven-year contract that will take him through the 2029-30 season.

Terry's new long-term deal is worth a total of $49 million and carries an AAV of $7 million per year. As the Ducks continue their rebuild, Terry will now be a cornerstone of the franchise moving forward.

Terry, 25, has been a bright spot for a floundering Ducks squad over the past couple of seasons. A former fifth-round pick in 2015, Terry broke out in the 2021-22 season when he tallied 37 goals and 30 assists in 75 games. That year, he became just the fifth player in franchise history to score at least 35 goals in a single season.

Last season, Anaheim failed to take the next step, but Terry continued his strong production. Terry was tied for the team lead in goals with 23, and he finished second in assists (38) and points (61). Terry had some of the strongest five-on-five impacts on the Ducks with a minus-1 goal differential, which was first among players with at least 20 games played, per Natural Stat Trick.

Now, Anaheim will turn its attention toward signing center Trevor Zegras, who is currently a restricted free agent. Zegras led the team in points this past season and could form a lethal duo with Terry for years to come.