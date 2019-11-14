Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie hospitalized after collapsing at practice

Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie has been hospitalized after collapsing and convulsing during the team's practice on Thursday. Brodie was taken off of the ice on a stretcher, but is awake and responsive at the hospital.

Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reported that it was a "terrifying moment," and that many people were visibly shaken by the situation.

Super scary moment at #Flames practice today. T.J. Brodie collapsed and started convulsing. Fire and paramedics working on him. On a stretcher and looks to be ok. pic.twitter.com/BUue9ZCf8X — Glenn Campbell (@CTVGCampbell) November 14, 2019

"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you."

Brodie's status is currently uncertain as the Flames are set to return to the ice against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Brodie is currently in his ninth NHL season after being selected by the Flames with the 114th pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 games this season, Brodie has registered eight assists, but has just one assist during the month of November.

Throughout his professional career, Brodie has scored 44 goals and tallied 211 assists while having a +7 plus/minus. The Flames currently have a 10-8-3 record and sit in third place in the Pacific Division.