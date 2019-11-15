Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie released from hospital, recovering after 'terrifying' collapse at practice
It was a scary scene at Flames practice on Thursday
Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie was hospitalized after collapsing and convulsing during the team's practice on Thursday, but he has since been released and is at home recovering.
Brodie collapsed while standing during a drill and appeared to suffer a seizure in what was described as a "terrifying moment" that left many people visibly shaken by the situation. Practice came to a halt as Brodie was taken off of the ice on a stretcher, but the defenseman was awake and responsive before being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
"TJ Brodie experienced an episode on ice at practice today," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. "He is alert and responsive and has been transported to local area hospital for evaluation. We will provide a further update when available. Thank you."
Treliving will provide an update on the defenseman's status in a press conference on Friday morning. The Flames are set to return to the ice against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.
Brodie is currently in his ninth NHL season after being selected by the Flames with the 114th pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 games this season, Brodie has registered eight assists, but has just one assist during the month of November.
Throughout his professional career, Brodie has scored 44 goals and tallied 211 assists while having a +7 plus/minus. The Flames currently have a 10-8-3 record and sit in third place in the Pacific Division.
