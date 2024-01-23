Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is taking an "indefinite" leave of absence from the team, effectively immediately. Hart is stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement.

Hart currently has a 12-9-3 record, a 2.80 goals-against-average, and a .906 save percentage in 26 games for the Flyers during the 2023-24 season. The Flyers netminder last played on Saturday when he surrendered five goals in a 7-4 loss against the Colorado Avalanche.

Hart was originally a second-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and has spent all six of his NHL seasons with the Flyers. Throughout his career, the 25-year-old has tallied a 96-93-29 record, a 2.94 goals-against-average, and a .906 save percentage in 227 career games.

In Hart's absence, the Flyers will turn to backup netminder Samuel Ersson, who has thrived playing behind Hart this season. Ersson has racked up a 12-6-3 record to go along with a 2.36 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage.

Ersson's three shutouts are tied for third in the entire NHL with only Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes, Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks having more such performances.

The Flyers are having a stellar season as they currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-16-6 record (56 points).