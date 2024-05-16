The Boston Bruins could get back one of their biggest assets for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Bruns captain Brad Marchand, who was injured during the first period of Game 3, could play in Game 6 on Friday.

Marchand suffered a hit to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in Game 3 and hasn't played since. Bennett denied that he punched Marchand deliberately.

"The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has," Marchand said Thursday. "People don't say that but that's just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone's trying to hurt someone. That's just how it goes in the playoffs."

During Thursday's media availability, Marchand was asked if he thought that the play was a cheap shot.

"I think he got away with one but, I mean, that's part of the game and definitely part of playoff hockey," Marchand added. "It sucks to be on the other side of it, but that stuff happens. I'm not going to sit here and complain about it. ... Part of playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team."

Marchand is tied with fellow winger Jake DeBrusk for the team lead in points (10) during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. His seven assists currently lead the team in that department. Marchand tallied an assist in each of the first two games of the series against the Panthers.

The Bruins have cut the series deficit to 3-2 after previously losing three consecutive games to the Panthers. Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman came up huge in Game 5 as he turned aside 28 of the 29 shots that he faced in a 2-1 Bruins victory.