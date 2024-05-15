The Pittsuburgh Penguins have announced that defenseman Kris Letang underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on May 10. The surgery was successful and his expected recovery time is eight weeks.

Letang will likely be ready for the starting of training camp, which begins in mid-September.

The team also announced that defenseman John Ludvig underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury, while forward Matt Nieto underwent MCL surgery on his left knee.

Letang is coming off of a season in which he tallied 51 points (10 goals & 41 assists) in 82 games. It marked the second 50-point season for Letang over the last three campaigns.

The veteran defenseman just finished up the second season of a six-year, $36.6 million contract that he signed in the 2022 offseason. Letang has spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Penguins and has racked up 742 points (166 goals & 576 assists) during that span.

The Penguins came up short in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team finished just four points out of a playoff spot. It will certainly be an intriguing offseason for the franchise under general manager Kyle Dubas as players like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Letang are in the latter years of their respective careers.