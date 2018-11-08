Flyers' Jakub Voracek goes off on Uber driver who posted video of Senators players mocking their team
Voracek called the driver an 'idiot' and said to 'do your job'
The 2018 Ottawa Senators are still making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Currently sitting at 6-6-3 with the NHL's 29th-ranked penalty kill unit, an Uber driver shared a video of Senator players mocking coaches and the team while in the driver's car. The players apologized and Guy Boucher made a statement, but Flyers winger Jakub Voracek said that the banter isn't as surprising as people are making it out to be.
"I guarantee that every single person who has a boss, every sports team in the world can guarantee it happens everywhere," Voracek said Wednesday, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And I can guarantee that the coaches behind the door talk about the players. It happens everywhere all the time. You go out for a beer, you go out for dinner, it happens. The coaches vent about the players when they go out to dinner about who f------ sucks, who's playing bad, who's playing better. It happens everywhere. So now it comes out, they're making a big deal. I don't think they said anything bad, just that their [penalty kill] and their [power play] sucks."
Voracek went on to turn the blame sights to another party: The driver who posted the video.
"Who gives a s--- (about the driver's intentions)? He's a f------ idiot. Do your job," Voracek said. "You're an Uber driver, drive cars. Don't try to sell copies to make some money. Get the f--- out of here. You know what I mean, he's a loser."
Uber is weird gray area, since you're driving in someone's personal car, but there's still an unspoken agreement of privacy. It was a bizarre decision to post the video to be sure, one that Voracek clearly takes issue with. It's safe to say that the driver ended up with a one-star review after the video leaked.
