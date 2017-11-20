Flyers' Radko Gudas suspended 10 games for slashing Jets player in neck

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas will be forced to sit out 10 games because of a brutal slash he delivered to the neck of Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault last week.

During Thursday's game in Winnipeg, Gudas and Perreault became tangled during a puck battle in the corner. Perreault shoved Gudas from behind and knocked his helmet off, and the Flyers defenseman responded by knocking Perreault off-balance before swinging a two-handed slash down on his neck.

Gudas was given a major penalty as well as a game misconduct, but it was a near certainty that he would also face supplemental discipline for the dangerous play. Gudas, who has a history of dirty play, waived his right to an in-person hearing, so his 10-game ban was delivered via phone call on Sunday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety explained the decision on video, saying Gudas was "reckless" and used "excessive force."

The 10-game ban is a hefty one -- it's the longest of this NHL season so far -- but Gudas might have actually gotten off light here considering how egregious the slash was and his history as a repeat offender. Luckily for all parties involved, Perreault wasn't seriously injured or Gudas could have been given a much more significant punishment.

As a result of the suspension, Gudas will forfeit $408,536.60 in salary.