In December, Washington Capitals goaltender and NHL star Henrik Lundqvist announced on Twitter that he will be out indefinitely due to a heart condition. A few weeks ago he gave an update, saying a surgery was scheduled to address the medical issues he's been having.

The surgery was for an aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement.

On Friday, Lundqvist wrote on social media that his surgery went well, sharing an adorable photo his 5-year-old daughter Juli made for him alongside the post.

Lundqvist gave a few details on the operation, saying:

"Day 3. Surgery went really well. About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I'm in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction."

In his initial announcement Lundqvist expressed how hard it is to stay away from the ice, but that he must do what he and the doctors believe is best for his health

"After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it's been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice," he said back in December. "Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high, so I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action."

Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals in October, after spending the first 15 seasons of his career with the New York Rangers.