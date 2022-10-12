Facing major financial and public pressure, Hockey Canada has made sweeping changes to its leadership amidst accusations that the organization has mishandled sexual assault allegations. Hockey Canada has announced that CEO Scott Smith and its entire Board of Directors have stepped down.

Hockey Canada announced the moves in a press release and stated that it recognized "the urgent need for new leadership and perspectives." Until a new Board of Directors and CEO can be appointed, an interim management committee will run the "day-to-day" operations.

These moves come just days after interim board chairwoman Andrea Skinner resigned from her post. Back on Oct. 4, Skinner appeared before the Canadian Heritage Committee for a hearing about how Hockey Canada handles sexual assault allegations. At the time, Skinner defended the leadership and said there was no reason for change.

"Our board frankly does not share the view that senior leadership should be replaced on the basis of what we consider to be substantial misinformation and unduly cynical attacks," Skinner said, according to The Athletic. "Hockey Canada has an excellent reputation."

Hockey Canada has been facing scrutiny since May, when TSN reported that the organization had settled a lawsuit that came from a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by several members of the U20 junior men's team in 2018. In the months since information about the lawsuit became public, Hockey Canada has lost some of its biggest sponsors.

Tim Horton's, Canadian Tire Company, Scotiabank, Chevrolet Canada, and others have all pulled their financial support in recent weeks.