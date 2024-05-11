Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 4 with an upper-body injury following a controversial hit from Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3 on Friday night. Marchand returned for a portion of the Bruins' 6-2 loss, but he didn't play at all in the third period.

Just a few minutes into Game 3, Bennett laid a big hit on Marchand in the neutral zone that sent the Boston captain into the boards. Marchand was able to get up on his own, but labored to do so and didn't play at all in the third period.

Bennett's hit has drawn some criticism because it appears as though he might have extended his fist and punched Marchand in the process. There's no definitive angle on the hit, but Bennett was not penalized at the time.

Marchand didn't practice on Saturday morning, as Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery discussed his status with reporters while also implying there was clear intent to injure from Bennett.

"In real time, my eyes weren't on there because the puck had left the area," Montgomery said. "My eyes weren't on the exact play, but having seen it, there's a history there with Bennett. Good, hard player, but there's clearly evidence of what went on. People can say it's unintentional, but we have our view of it."

The Bruins will have another day to make a decision on Marchand ahead of Game 4 in Boston. Marchand, who won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, has 10 points in 10 games this postseason. If Marchand can't go, that will only add more of the offensive burden to the shoulders of star forward David Pastrnak.