Los Angeles Kings winger Dustin Brown announced on Thursday that he will retire following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Brown, who played all 18 of his NHL seasons with the Kings, is the franchise's all-time leader with 1,295 games played.

Brown helped the Kings win two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014) and registered 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists) during Los Angeles' run towards their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. From the 2008-09 season until the 2015-16 campaign, the Kings forward served as the team captain for that eight-year period.

Brown currently ranks fourth in power-play goals (106), sixth in goals (325), sixth in game-winning goals (42), seventh in points (712), and eighth in assists (387) on the Kings all-time list. His best season came during the 2017-18 campaign in which Brown registered 61 points (28 goals and 33 assists).

He was originally selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Kings and later appeared in the 2009 NHL All-Star Game. The 37-year old is one of four remaining members of the Kings' two Stanley Cup teams that is still on the roster along with goaltender Jonathan Quick, defenseman Drew Doughty, and captain Anze Kopitar.

Brown will begin his eighth and final postseason run when the Kings face the Edmonton Oilers in the opening round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs next week. In 63 games this season, Brown has scored nine goals and registered 19 assists.