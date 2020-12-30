Olympic skier and gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban announced via Instagram on Tuesday that they have called off their engagement. The two got engaged in August of 2019 when Subban popped the question. Vonn also proposed to Subban, doing so shortly later on Christmas. At the time, she said women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings.

The split appears to be amicable, as Subban and Vonn posted the same photo on Instagram that included similar captions.

Here's what Vonn wrote:

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

In Subban's post, he referred to Vonn as "one of the most kind and caring people I know." Like Vonn, he also wrote that they have "decided to move forward separately."

Subban proposed in 2019 with an emerald ring, Vonn's birthstone and favorite color. At the time of the engagement, Vonn said she was surprised because they had not discussed it or looked at rings together. She also said they were in no rush to get married.

The two started dating in 2018.